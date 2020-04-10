



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Is your lawn dry and brown? You’ve probably noticed there hasn’t been very much rain around lately which is why the South Florida Water Management District is issuing a water conservation order with strict guidelines on irrigation.

While the SFWMD has lawn watering restrictions all year, due to the recent drier conditions, property owners are being told to take these additional measures to conserve water including:

Water lawns only two days per week between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Apply no more than 3/4-inch to 1 inch of water per week on their lawns and landscapes and only as needed to supplement rainfall.

The Order states that plants may be watered using low volume irrigation, micro-irrigation, low volume hand watering methods, and rain barrels, cisterns, or other similar rain harvesting devices without regard to the watering days or times. It also does not limit irrigation when using treated reclaimed water.

Rainfall has been approximately 6.5 inches below average from November of 2019 to March of this year, groundwater levels are decreasing and the U.S. Drought Monitor lists all of South Florida as experiencing at least “Moderate Drought” conditions with portions of Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade counties and the Lower East Coast being classified as “Abnormally Dry.”

The District reminds residents that hand washing uses very little water, and residents are encouraged to continue frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of Coronavirus according to CDC guidelines. The order does not in any way restrict residents from following those CDC guidelines.