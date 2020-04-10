



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jeff Bell, the president of the 1,400-member Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association, has been suspended by Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Bell wrote an opinion piece on the Sun Sentinel on Monday saying in part, “Broward Sheriff Greg Tony is failing to lead BSO in the face of an unprecedented pandemic menacing South Florida by ignoring the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association Union and our repeated requests for personal protective equipment, and berating our union when we call attention to public safety concerns.”

On Friday evening, attorney Eric T. Schwartzreich confirmed that his client had been suspended with pay.

Here is what he had to say:

“The suspension of a police union president who was advocating for the safety of his deputies is shameful and reprehensible. This is a clear violation of state and federal law. During these unprecedented and trying times, when our country is in the middle of a pandemic, it is imperative to ensure our first responders are equipped with the protective gear required not only to keep them safe, but to keep the citizens they come into contact with safe. Deputies across this country are falling ill and losing their lives all in the name of keeping us safe. It was Jeff Bell’s job as union president to voice his concerns for their safety. He has suspended for doing his job.”

Sheriff Tony had this to say during a press conference earlier this week, “We will spend every dime of this agency to protect this community and the men and women on the front line, we will not come up short and penny-pinch during a time of crisis,” said Tony.

Bell said, “we’ve been fighting for this since the beginning of March and it’s a continuing battle with the sheriff to get the proper equipment out there,” he said.

Sheriff Tony said Bell is motivated by politics as the world flights a global pandemic. “For any rogue employee to come off and present these comments that we have failed the community and failed the men and women we are leading, it’s despicable,” Sheriff Tony said.