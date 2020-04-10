MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a $3,000 reward in the murder case of a Miami-Dade high school student, as Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho met with her family on Thursday.

Andrea Camps was shot and killed Tuesday while trying to sell shoes with her boyfriend in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho visited her family home Thursday to pay his respects.

“Here’s a remarkable young lady described as ‘Miss Dimples,’ had a smile that brought light to the room, was intellectually superior taking AP classes with the dreams of becoming a nurse at FIU,” said Carvalho.

Camps was a senior at Terra Environmental Research Institute.

The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind. Our TERRA Family is mourning the loss of Andrea Camps, a member of the Class of 2020. Please join us as we keep her friends and family in our prayers. 🐺💔🙏🏼 @terrawolvesptsa @terraclassof2020 pic.twitter.com/utBirKINh1 — TERRA (@TerraWolves) April 8, 2020

The school posted her picture and a tribute on its Instagram account saying, “The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind.”

Camps and her boyfriend Sergio Berben were found with gunshot wounds inside his Jeep off Southwest 112th Avenue, near the Florida Turnpike, Tuesday.

But police say the shooting took place near SW 120 Avenue and 271 Street in Homestead.

Camps was hit in the torso and Sergio Berben was grazed in the arm by a bullet, according to police. Both were hospitalized but Camps died at the hospital.

“I’m appealing to members of the community, someone has information on this culprit associated with this dramatic and incident. If you have information please call. remain anonymous. but please call,” pleaded Carvalho.

Counselors are being made available for students and staff members via telephone.

We are only a call away. 🐺💙💚 pic.twitter.com/KMvc48kNcx — TERRA (@TerraWolves) April 8, 2020

There is a $3,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a shooting in this case.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.