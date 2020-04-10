Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says dozens of officers are battling coronavirus.
Forty-seven deputies have tested positive for the virus, 225 deputies are being monitored.
The sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of Deputy Shannon Bennett from the coronavirus. His death prompted criticism from the head of the deputy’s union that not enough was being done to protect them.
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has disputed that.
Earlier this week, he said the department has distributed more than 25-thousand N95 masks, 44-thousand surgical masks, and more than 4,000 hand sanitizers.
