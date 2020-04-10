Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Brigette Crys,47, was last seen Thursday outside her home at 226 SW 5th Avenue.
According to police, Crys told her 13-year-old son she had to go out but would be right back. When he woke up Friday morning she was not at home. He said he last saw her on the corner near their home Thursday night.
Crys is 5′ 1″ and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink leggings.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Miami police at (305) 579-6111.
