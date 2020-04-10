MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting United States Army World War II Veteran Albert Weintraub.

Albert Weintraub was drafted in 1943 and was part of a new division of the Engineering Corps known as Engineer Aviation.

While there, he was a Message Center Chief and mail clerk. His job was to sort all the mail that would come in to their headquarters, review them and send them out. A job he felt was very important not only to him, but to all the soldiers and their loved ones.

“The most sought after thing every soldier looked for was a letter from home. I hitch hiked all the way from New Guinea with 30 mail bags to the Philippine Islands to bring those boys their mail. 800 men were happy. I received 4 Bronze stars. Watching the prisoners from the Bataan Death March liberating that camp site that was pretty exciting. I’m very proud of my country and every man I served with,” said Albert Weintraub.

Sergeant Albert Weintraub was honored at a Florida Panthers game before the season was postponed. With his family by his side he proudly stood saying I love you all to the fan filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us. A very emotional moment not only for him but also for his family.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you United Stated World War II Veteran Sergeant Albert Weintraub for your service and dedication to our country.