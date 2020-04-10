MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A Palm Coast woman was arrested after she reportedly put plastic eggs filled with pornographic images in mailboxes.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said his deputies arrested Abril Cestoni, 42, moments after she placed unwanted pornographic materials in a mailbox. The sheriff said evidence was also recovered from her vehicle.

“I am authorized to do research” she could be heard telling deputies on body cam video.

“You’re authorized to distribute pornographic material?” a deputy asked.

“I am authorized to do research. My organization is research,” she replied.

At various times Cestoni claimed to be a church but she also ranted against churches, claiming the explicitly sexual pictures in plastic easter eggs were her way of calling out church leaders she believes are engaged in illicit behavior.

“Why are we having gays teaching the class in the church,” she said “Do you happen to know by not protecting themselves, they’re costing an epidemic money.”

“She claims that the Bible is being rewritten, that there is homosexuality in the church and she felt that they were not teaching the word of God,” said Staly.

The sheriff said as more and more people called to say they discovered their mailbox flags up with the strange materials inside, they worried the actions were to create fear in the days of COVID-19.

“Putting things out that they know people are going to open and touch, and so that concerned us a lot,” said Staly.

The sheriff said Cestoni did not appear to be symptomatic for the virus, but clearly has other issues.

He added that she admitted to driving around for hours at a time, going into mailboxes, and leaving behind the disturbing materials and other oddities.

