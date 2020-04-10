



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade residents and visitors must now wear a mask when venturing out in public places to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an executive order mandating that measure, it went into effect at midnight.

The order, which requires people to cover their nose and mouth, is for people who go to places like grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, construction sites, taking public transportation, and places where social distancing is not possible.

READ: Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 20-20

The order includes a link to a CDC page that explains how to make a homemade cloth covering. It has options for those that can and cannot sew. Click here to learn how to make one.

Gimenez said even with the mask mandate, people must still continue to practice standing six feet apart from others.

“As I have said before, health continues to be my top concern. You always want to make sure that N95 masks are reserved for our healthcare professionals and first responders. In issuing this order, I want to remind everyone that wearing a mask can help with close encounters, you must continue to practice social distancing.”

The CDC recommends using 100 percent cotton if you are making a mask at home.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order