



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With more and more people out of work due to the coronavirus, food distributions across South Florida have been drawing big crowds.

“I lost my job. I am currently out of work so I really need the help, I have a child at home,” said Milvia as she waited patiently in line.

On Friday, she was just one of the hundreds of people who drove their cars through the Caanan Missionary Baptist Church parking lot where bags containing fruit, chicken, potatoes, and pantry goods were placed in their trunks.

“I really appreciate their help,” said Milvia

The food distribution was made possible by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in partnership with Farm Share of South Florida.

Kalenthia Nunnally, a volunteer who helped distribute the food, said 600 families were fed. Unfortunately, she said they wished they could have fed more but they did not have enough supplies.

“It makes me feel good to know we are helping people but it also stresses me a little bit because there are so many we can’t help,” she said.

Also on Friday, Miami-Dade Schools police, with members of the school district’s food and nutrition department, delivered hot meals to people in Overtown.

“I am very happy. This is perfect, it is excellent,” said Carmen after receiving her meal.

Feeding South Florida continues to assist thousands, now distributing more than 500-thousand meals a day.

Feeding South Florida will also be at 19 school sites Saturday, April 11. Here are the locations.

NORTH:

North Miami Elementary

Hialeah-Miami Lakes SHS

Hialeah SHS

Hialeah Gardens SHS

Miami Carol City SHS

CENTRAL:

Miami Coral Park SHS

Miami Northwestern SHS

Riverside ES

Miami Jackson Sr. SHS

Charles Drew K-8 Center

SOUTH:

Southwest Miami SHS

Florida City Elementary

Homestead SHS

Miami Southridge SHS

Robert Morgan Ed Center

Felix Varela SHS

South Dade SHS

John Ferguson SHS

Miami Macarthur Educational Center

They said they’ve seen a 600% increase in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In just the last three weeks, they have distributed over 9 million pounds of food in the quad-county area. Plus, they added another 130 food distributions on top of and above what they normally distribute each week.