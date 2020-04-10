



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University officials announced Friday that emergency cash grants would be made available for students that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, FIU officials said, “The U.S. Department of Education provided guidance to universities for the distribution of emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The grants will be funded by a $13 billion Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund created by the recently passed CARES Act, FIU officials said.

Additionally, the grants will provide emergency funds for students, including eligible expenses under a student’s cost of attendance, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and childcare, according to the press release.

FIU is working on a plan and application process for students to access these grants, university officials announced.

They said more details would be announced next week.

coronavirus