



FORT LAUDERDALE – The City of Fort Lauderdale will be the latest city to require people to wear a face-covering when inside any essential business or service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Dean Trantalis says people must wear a face mask or covering in grocery stores, pharmacies, healthcare facilities, gas stations, banks, laundromats, pet supply stores, childcare centers, and funeral homes.

The order, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 11th and remains in effect through April 30th, also requires facial coverings to be worn by individuals making deliveries or providing delivery services.

“It is abundantly clear that the coronavirus is being spread by people exhibiting symptoms, as well as those who are asymptomatic,” said Mayor Trantalis in a statement. “These regulations are being put in place to help limit the community spread of COVID-19 by reducing the risk of exposure in an effort to protect the health, safety, and welfare of those who live, work, and visit our City.”

The order defines a face covering as a covering over the nose and mouth that may include a face mask, homemade mask, or other cloth covering, such as a scarf, bandana or handkerchief.

The order recommends that people not wear the N95 or medical grade surgical masks unless they are engaged in law enforcement, healthcare, emergency response, or other life-safety activities.