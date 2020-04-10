ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – With travel and vacation plans put on hold due to coronavirus safety concerns, Universal Studios has announced that it has extended the closures of their theme parks in Orlando and Los Angeles.
Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will now remain closed until May 31st. This includes the theme parks and the Universal City Walks at both locations.
Universal Orlando Resort hotels will also suspend operations through this time period.
“For now, we must make the health and safety of our guests and team members our top priority and we will continue to take guidance from health agencies and government officials,” the company said in a statement.
Those who have already purchased tickets for April and May can call 1-866-258-6546 for their options.
Previously, the Disney Company announced that Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim, California will stay closed until further notice.
