



This year’s Easter celebration will look quite different for people across the United States. In South Florida, there is a stay-at-home order meaning that going to church, having large family gatherings or brunches at local restaurants are all out of the question.

Just because you can’t go out, though, doesn’t mean that a nice Easter meal can’t be had.

Several restaurant chains with locations throughout the state are offering Easter packages for families looking to celebrate at home in the midst of the pandemic.

On Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, enjoy seasonal seafood and convenient new offerings without ever leaving your car – or even your home – like Easter Dinner Family Bundles ($49.99) for up to five people, that include Wood-Grilled Mahi and Jumbo Shrimp with Citrus Aioli and a choice of House or Caesar Salad, served with family-style sides including Bacon Mac and Cheese + Seasonal Veggies, Fresh Bread with Pesto and a Dessert Duo of Classic Cheesecake slices and Cookies. Additionally, guests can add a bottle of wine to their Easter dinner, starting at $15 (carryout only).

Order delivery via UberEats and DoorDash or enjoy free delivery with BFG Delivers, directly from the restaurant at participating locations. Guests should call in advance to place their order for Easter Family Bundles (available for carryout and BFG Delivers only).

Holiday Heat & Serve Meals: Chilled complete meals that include entrees, sides and pies to feed four to 12 are fully cooked and can be picked up curbside at any Boston Market between April 10 and 12.

Chilled complete meals that include entrees, sides and pies to feed four to 12 are fully cooked and can be picked up curbside at any Boston Market between April 10 and 12. Chilled Heat & Serve Sides: Now available every day, guests can order chilled, fully cooked side dishes ready to be heated when needed. These new side dish options are available for delivery or curbside pickup through BostonMarket.com or our app.

Now available every day, guests can order chilled, fully cooked side dishes ready to be heated when needed. These new side dish options are available for delivery or curbside pickup through BostonMarket.com or our app. A La Carte: Guests can also order chilled, fully cooked options for pickup between April 10 – 12.

Guests can also order chilled, fully cooked options for pickup between April 10 – 12. Catering: Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for gatherings of five or more start at $10.99 per person and can be delivered straight to any home.

Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for gatherings of five or more start at $10.99 per person and can be delivered straight to any home. Easter Day Family & Individual Meals: On Easter Sunday (April 12), Boston Market will offer special Easter Family and Individual Meals for take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery. The Easter individual meal features a choice of Boneless Honey-Glazed Ham, Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast or Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with a choice of two sides, fresh-baked cornbread and a slice of apple pie for $13.99 while supplies last. The Easter Family Meal “Feast for 3” also includes the same choice of entrée, plus three sides, fresh-baked cornbread and a whole apple pie for $39.99 while supplies last.

Home Shipment: Guests can choose from six pre-cooked holiday meals, entrees or desserts and have them shipped to their front door for free. All Home Shipment options come fully-cooked and ready to reheat when needed.

From Friday, April 10 – Monday, April 13, Carrabba’s Italian Grill is making it easy to celebrate with family by offering an Easter Family Meal complete with your choice of Chicken Picatta or Mahi Wulfe served with Fresh Bread with Herbs and Oil, Family-Style Caesar Salad, Family-Style Penne Pomodoro, Family-Style Sautéed Broccoli and two Sogno di Chocolate “Chocolate Dream” Desserts. Add four New Zealand Lamb Chops for $19.99.