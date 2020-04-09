CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Counselors are being made available for Terra Environmental Research Institute students and staff members after one of their students was shot and killed in SW Miami on Tuesday.

Police say Andrea Camps, a senior at the school, was killed during an attempted robbery in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and 248th Street.

Authorities say she and a friend met up with someone regarding the sale of shoes posted on social media.

Police said Camps was shot in the torso and subsequently died at a local hospital.

Her friend was grazed by a bullet.

Counselors are available via phone, school administrators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

