MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed an emergency order requiring people to wear masks “in situations where it is difficult to attain social distancing.”
The mandate, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, states that masks must be worn by those working in or visiting the following:
- Grocery Stores
- Restaurants
- Pharmacies
- Construction Sites
- Public Transit Vehicles
- Vehicles For Hire
The order includes a link to a CDC page that explains how to make a homemade cloth covering. It has options for those that can and cannot sew. Click here to learn how to make one.
READ: Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 20-20
However, the mayor has urged residents to not use N95 respirators, which are needed for health care workers and first responders.
