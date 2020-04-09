



MARATHON (CBSMiami) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports one person is dead after a small aircraft crashed into an unoccupied house in Marathon.

According to investigators, the single-engine plane went into an ocean-side home on 76th Street at around 5:10 p.m.

The accident caused a fire to breakout, which has been extinguished at this time.

Still no word on how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Investigators did find a parachute at the residence where the aircraft went down.

No one on the ground was injured.