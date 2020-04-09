Comments
MARATHON (CBSMiami) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports one person is dead after a small aircraft crashed into an unoccupied house in Marathon.
According to investigators, the single-engine plane went into an ocean-side home on 76th Street at around 5:10 p.m.
The accident caused a fire to breakout, which has been extinguished at this time.
Still no word on how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.
Investigators did find a parachute at the residence where the aircraft went down.
No one on the ground was injured.
