



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office lent a helping hand Thursday to help deliver much-needed food to elderly people in need.

A Broward charity was short on bodies to make food deliveries, so BSO deputies stepped up to help the Pantry of Broward deliver the goods.

The charity will deliver meals to 550 area seniors.

The goal is to keep the elderly safe at home, so they don’t have to pick up the food themselves.

Such door-to-door deliveries keep the most vulnerable out of grocery stores and food giveaway lines.

Each month, the Pantry of Broward delivers food to about 400 households, feeding about 1,000 people.

The charity is always looking for volunteers.

Click here to learn more about the charity and how you can help.

coronavirus