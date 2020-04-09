MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is preparing for a possible surge in serious COVID-19 cases.
A field hospital inside the Miami Beach Convention Center will be ready by April 29th. It will be able to handle hundreds to thousands of beds. Doctors, staff, and housekeeping have signed contracts and are on stand-by,
A field hospital has also been set up at the Miami-Dade Youth Fairgrounds.
There are beds at the former Pan American Health Center. Field hospitals are also being set up in Broward and Palm Beach counties.
On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis said doctors for these field hospitals are on stand-by but the additional beds aren’t needed just yet.
“If you look at how the cases have been going and the new hospitalizations, clearly there’s capacity right now to handle what’s happening,” he said after being given a briefing on the Miami Beach field hospital.
As of Wednesday night, there were more than six thousand beds available at permanent hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
