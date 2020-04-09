MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Families who have been relying on the Broward and Miami-Dade school districts for ‘grab and go’ breakfast and lunches may want to stock up on Thursday.
The districts has announced that there will be no meal distributions on Friday, April 10th.
To ensure that students and their families have enough food for the weekend, the Miami-Dade School district will provide additional meals on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For a list of sites, go to covid19.dadeschools.net.
In Broward, families can also pick up food for multiple days.
Click Here for a list of all the Broward school district’s distribution sites.
