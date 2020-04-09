MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A longtime employee of the University of Miami Health System and doctor at of Jackson Health System died Wednesday from complications of COVID-19.
Dr. Luis Caldera-Nieves worked at the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences for more than 25 years.
Caldera-Nieves practiced in the UHealth Kendall location.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
Caldera-Nieves joined UM, after leaving the US Air Force, where he spearheaded the department’s service in south Miami-Dade.
Jackson Health released a statement, which in part read:
“Our UHealth and Jackson health systems grieve the loss of our esteemed and beloved colleague, who is survived by his wife and six adult children. These are extremely challenging times and both UHealth and Jackson remain grateful to all health care employees and frontline workers during this pandemic.”
You must log in to post a comment.