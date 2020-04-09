



FORT LAUDERDALE(CBSMiami) – Amid the COVID-19 crisis, food distributions continue throughout South Florida.

Hundreds of people lined up Thursday at the Broward County Salvation Army. Among those in line, many had lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

In efforts to continue helping those in need, the Salvation Army distributed plenty of non-perishable items and pantry goods to 50 percent more of its regulars customers.

“Unfortunately we do have to endure, but I do see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Jeffrey while standing in line waiting his turn.

“It is very crucial because we are out of our jobs right now, so you need the food, of course, if you don’t got the money,” said Travon Tisdale.

Major Stephen Long, the area commander of the Broward County Salvation Army, said its typical for them to have food distributions every Thursday. However, amid the COVID-19 crisis, they hope to have food distributions twice a week.

With the thousands unemployed, Major Long said, “They haven’t gotten anything from the government yet and so we are trying to help meet those ends right now with food. Food is essential.”

People who came on Thursday said left with their hearts full.

“I’m very grateful,” said Tisdale.

“Any little bit helps,” said Jamie Bowles.

The Broward County Salvation Army is asking for donations. To donate go SalvationArmyFlorida/FortLauderdale.