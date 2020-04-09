Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on April 9, 2020.
FLORIDA: 16,364 confirmed cases
- Residents: 15,883
- Deaths: 354
- Hospitalizations: 2,149
- 66 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 152,699
- Negative Test Results: 136,185; Negative test results = 10.7% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 5,745 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 5,412, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 49
- Deaths: 63
- Hospitalizations: 394
- Total Tests: 30,131
- Negative: 25,131 Awaiting Results: 188, Inconclusive: 94
BROWARD: 2,454 confirmed cases
- Residents: 2,302, Non-Residents: 63
- Deaths: 73
- Hospitalizations: 311
- Total Tests: 20,732
- Negative: 18,260, Awaiting Results: 61, Inconclusive: 24
MONROE: 52 confirmed cases
- Residents: 46, Non-Residents: 6
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 7
- Total Tests: 616
- Negative: 445, Awaiting Results: 120, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 432,579 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 14,830 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
- Recovered: 24,125
AROUND THE WORLD: 1,490,790 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 88,982
- Recovered: 332,486
- 184 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
