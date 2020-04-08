MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis will join Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and the commanding general of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Wednesday where a field hospital will be constructed over the next week or so.

It will be modeled after the one built by the Army Corps of Engineers at the Javits Center in New York City.

With concerns about the coronavirus spreading, the field hospital will enable Miami Beach to care for COVID-1 patients if all of the county’s 5,000 hospital beds are in use.

“So they will come in and they will put in anywhere from 400 to thousands of units to help deal with this health care pandemic,” said Gelber.

This new facility follows the construction of a 250-bed field hospital at the Miami-Dade Youth Fairgrounds.

“Hopefully none of them will be used. It’s just a precaution and, at the very worst, we need to be ready,” said Gelber.

Particularly in Miami-Dade.

“Dade County is the hotspot of the state and even within Dade County, there are areas where there are hot spots. You are in a hot spot – 33140 zip code. It has the 3rd highest infection rate in the county,” said Gelber.

Gelber says the Army Corps of Engineers is here because the city’s being pro-active.

“So we have to be prepared for the worst. I want to stress it’s a precaution. We don’t want to be flat-footed and have to turn away people who don’t have a place for care and ventilators and things like that” he said.

Gelber said he was struck by the scenes from New York City.

“We are all watching things in New York and we are preparing for it and even if things like that are not likely to happen, we have to be ready,” he said.

The mayor says it’s important to learn lessons from recent weeks.

“What we’re trying to do is get ahead of it. This virus goes weeks before anyone knows about it, so if you wait until you see the problem, you have waited too long,” he said.

The field hospital should be ready by April 27th.