FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – John “Jack” Brady, who served the City of North Lauderdale for more than 30 years, has passed away.

Brady died Wednesday, April 8th, after a long illness.

Brady’s three decades of service made him the longest-serving City Commissioner and Mayor in North Lauderdale’s history.

After serving as a City Commissioner, Brady ran for and won the newly created at-large Mayor’s seat and held the office until 2018.

Brady was well-loved by the residents of the city. He was well known for his open-door policy.

Brady was a long time member of the Broward County Sickle Cell Association, Broward County Area Agency on Aging, and a Unit Member of the North Lauderdale Slaughter Boys and Girls Club.

Originally from New York, Brady served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After the war he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from Kentucky, and later his Master’s Degree from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

He was a teacher for 30 years with the Dade County School Board. Brady coached numerous youth baseball teams in North Lauderdale and was honored for all his hard work and dedication to the North Lauderdale community with the naming of the Sports Complex after him.

Mayor Brady leaves behind his wife Patricia, daughter Melissa, son Jack, grand-daughter Riley, and grandsons Angelo and Grabriel.