



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we are rolling into April people spending most or all their time at home are thirsting for more social time. With all public gathering places closed, the need to share some diversion is leading to people finding creative connect and cope.

Campowerment is a South Florida based company that delivers powerful, fun, sleep away camp inspired experiences for women, with the goal to help them find inner happiness and purpose. For the past seven years the campers left behind their daily routines to focus on shared self-reflection.

“Campowement is about bringing people together physically to disconnect and reconnect,” says Tammi Leader Fuller, founder. “ So it’s kind of strange that now we are 12 days into a digital business that we didn’t have before.”

The thousands of Campowerment members, across the country and now isolated, needed to reconvene. With the stay at home directive, they’re connecting on computer screens with free and donation based experts providing an array of programs and experiences and everyone is invited.

“We are having parties, we are celebrating life we are reevaluating we are doing vision boards, we are learning about our bodies. We do everything from dance parties to preparing your body for pregnancy to growing your big ideas, learning how to eat mindfully in this crazy time,” Leader Fuller states.

It’s also an outlet for the members to share, to learn, or just a place for an overwhelmed mom to confess her guilt. One member vents to her Campowement Community that “she has turned into her narcissistic, crazy mother.”

Here’s something to literally “wine” about, virtual happy hours are popping up all over. Wine by the Bay is a wine store in Miami that specializes in educational tastings. They have launched a “Chat with the winemakers” series on Instagram. They are doing these on Thursdays at 5 p.m. m. Stefano Campanini, a certified Italian wine ambassador, hosts a conversation with a different wine industry guest each week.“I’m very happy to give you advice on what to drink while you are waiting for things to get better” Campanini said.

The popular trend of gathering to create a painting with your BFFs and BYOB is now something we can do online from home. The founder of PaintSipFun.com has free live painting classes on Facebook. You can get a group to follow her along for a creative escape of sorts.

And we are glad to be able to stay connected to you, providing you with ideas as we all adjust to our lives in this temporary”new normal” while staying safe at home.