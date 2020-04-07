



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we are self-isolating and stressing about how to keep safe from the coronavirus when we head out, sometimes its the little things that can bring a smile to our face.

Zoo Miami has announced the birth of two highly endangered cloud leopard kittens. So cute!

The cubs were actually born back on February 11th and have been secluded in a den with their mother since then to avoid any external stress and allow the new mother to properly bond with them.

The mother, named “Serai,” was born in May of 2011 at the Smithsonian’s Conservation and Research Center in Virginia and the father, named “Rajasi,” was born in March of 2011 at the Nashville Zoo in Tennessee. This is the second successful litter for both parents.

“Both offspring appear to be thriving and the mother continues to be attentive and nursing them on a regular basis. With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent revelation that a tiger had contracted the disease at another zoological facility, extra care is being taken by all staff working around these kittens,” according to a statement from Zoo Miami. “New procedures include stepping into disinfecting footbaths prior to entering any feline area as well as using masks and gloves while working in those areas.”

On Tuesday, the kittens received their first series of vaccinations. It was only the second time that the veterinary staff was able to get their hands on the two kittens.

PIX: Cloud Leopard Kittens At Zoo Miami

The first time was back on February 26th for their neonatal exams when it was determined that the cubs were a male and a female.

Clouded Leopards are a very secretive cat found in forests within Southern China, Taiwan, and Malaysia. Adults usually weigh between 30 and 50 pounds.