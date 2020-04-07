Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rapid coronavirus testing is available at some South Florida hospitals and long-term care facilities.
The ID NOW COVID-19 test, made by Abbott, can tell whether a person has coronavirus in as little as five minutes.
Cleveland Clinic Florida, Memorial Healthcare, and Broward Health have these tests. But not everyone can get one.
Healthcare workers and patients going back to nursing homes will be given priority.
