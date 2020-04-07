MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six police officers at the Miami Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19 and 125 others are now in quarantine.
Chief Jorge Colina took to Twitter, to make a plea that the public stay home. A move he says could save officers’ lives.
A plea to the public by Chief Colina #staysafe #publicservant #covid 😷 pic.twitter.com/ysK6wv8BBl
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 7, 2020
Two South Florida deputies have lost their lives to the coronavirus.
Deputy Shannon Bennett of the Broward Sheriff’s Office and sergeant Jose Diaz Ayala of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department. Both were in their 30s.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
You must log in to post a comment.