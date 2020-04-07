Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Keys are still closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic but that hasn’t stopped people from trying to sneak in.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said people have been buying fake re-entry stickers somewhere in Miami.
More than 200 phony decals were caught and confiscated over the weekend.
The county had been selling real stickers to residents as a way to speed up the re-entry process.
Deputies will no longer accept the stickers as a way to get into the Keys, another proof of residency or access is now required.
Checkpoints are set up on the 18-mile stretch and Cardsound Road until further notice.
