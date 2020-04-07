MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site has opened in Florida City.
Community Health of South Florida opened the site at Loren Roberts Park, 627 NW 6th Avenue.
CHI will be providing testing at the park Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Starting Monday, April 13th, CHI will conduct drive-thru testing at its Martin Luther King Jr. /Clinica Campesina Health Center, 810 W. Mowry Drive in Homestead. Testing there will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 8th, will be the last day of testing at the Doris Ison Health Center, at 10300 SW 216 Street. CHI is scaling back its Doris Ison COVID19 operation due to the new testing location down the street at the South Dade Government Center.
Those looking to get tested need to meet the following criteria: They have recently traveled to any of the high-risk countries or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. In addition, they might be experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath.
<strong>RELATED:</strong>
</strong><a href=”https://miami.cbslocal.com/coronavirus-curfews-in-south-florida/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Current Curfews In South Florida</a>
<a href=”https://miami.cbslocal.com/coronvirus-drive-through-testing-locations-in-south-florida-what-to-know/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Drive-Through Testing Locations</a>
<a href=”https://fdoh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/8d0de33f260d444c852a615dc7837c86″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time</a>
<a href=”https://miami.cbslocal.com/2020/04/03/tips-protect-vehicle-while-sits-unused-during-coronavirus-stay-at-home-order/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order</a>
You must log in to post a comment.