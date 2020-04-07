MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Miramar has issued a mandate requiring everyone to cover their nose and mouth when out in public.
This includes all employees of grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies and restaurants as well as anyone making deliveries.
The city listed the following coverings that people can wear:
- Face Mask
- Homemade Mask
- Scarf
- Bandana
- Handkerchief
“COVID-19 continues to be a concern due to increases in the number of positive cases within the City of Miramar. In order to limit its potential community spread, it is now necessary for the City to implement further restrictions for the general health, safety, and welfare of the community,” said City Manager Vernon Hargray.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
You must log in to post a comment.