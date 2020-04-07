



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Miami Beach has now mandated people to cover their nose and mouth when going into stores.

People and employees are now required to wear a mask or bandana inside a grocery store, pharmacy or restaurant.

Tuesday morning, people stood at Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods abiding by the new orders.

At the Whole Foods in Miami Beach, law enforcement was present turning away people who were not following the new executive order.

“Try to do the best you can not to spread the virus or expose yourself to it,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements.

Chief Clements said officers are enforcing local and statewide orders, but a criminal violation is not the first approach.

“These are what the rules are. This is what we are all being governed by, so we have to make sure we follow them,” he said.

People who were shopping said they feel safer, now that these new orders are being implied.

“People are protected and it’s in the air,” said a Miami Beach resident.

“I think it’s a great idea. Especially for the seniors for the people with conditions. They have an immune system that is low,” said Patricia Buenda.

Miami Lakes is also now mandating people to follow these same rules.

If you violate these orders, it is a second-degree misdemeanor and you will get arrested.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

coronavirus