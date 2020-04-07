



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus has forced gyms and private fitness studios to close, which means there’s never been a greater demand for working out remotely.

According to the research group Nerd Bear, during the coronavirus pandemic the interest in home workouts is five times more popular than it was at the same time last year.

Whether you prefer planks over pushups, or the beauty of ballet over crushing cardio, there’s something to keep you moving during this stay at home pandemic. Most workouts on social media won’t cost you a thing.

Chris and Tracie Vlaun co-founded “V. Art of Wellness.” They both teach private Zoom classes to clients all over the world. But during this coronavirus crisis, it’s about giving back.

Every day for free, Chris Vlaun has been teaching a 10-minute, full-body workout on his Instagram page. If you do three rounds of it, you can extend your workouts to 30 minutes.

“Ten minutes on Instagram is way to connect with people. It’s something they can do 10 minutes with. It’s a quick warm up and then intensified. It’s a full-body experience and there is no equipment necessary,” said Chris Vlaun. “It’s a way to put out content every day to give people the opportunity to move the body. We believe that movement is medicine.”

“At the end we do a lot of energy work just to bring down the relaxation because everyone is hectic with kids. My men are loving it most,” added Tracie Vlaun.

Amy Segal is a Miami-based flywheel fitness trainer under her Instagram name @Spinmoma or #amyspin. These days Segal is burning calories and having loads fun off the bike from outside her home with as many fitness friends and fans as she can fit on her daily free Zoom classes.

You can channel your inner prima ballerina with Miami City Ballet star Jennifer Lauren, who, along with two other dancers, is offering free ballet classes on MCB’s Instagram @miamicityballet. Classes are offered on Saturdays, Mondays and Thursdays, and teachers are available for private lessons as well.

And finally, from the heart of the Big Apple in Manhattan, is Barry’s Fitness chief instructor Keoni Hudoba, who is teaching a daily 30-minute, full-body workout on his Instagram live for free. If you miss his 9 a.m. class, you can find it archived on his Instagram (IGTV) videos. Thousands of followers sweat along with him daily.

“My work ethic is ‘Let’s go! Let’s do it!’ So I wanted to share that with everyone that follows me and, hopefully, if it brightens one person’s day, that’s incredible,” said Hudoba. “And just keeping your body strong. This virus is something that’s taking over the body and so if you keep your machine strong and if I can help you do that, I’m there every single morning at 9 a.m.”

