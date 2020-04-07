



HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Due to the massive influx of people applying for unemployment benefits because they’ve lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website and call center haven’t been able to keep up.

Many people have complained that the website would freeze, crash, or encounter errors and they were forced to start over multiple times. Some have said it took hours on the site just to file a claim.

On Tuesday, the City of Hialeah set up four locations where people can go and pick-up unemployment applications, fill them out at home and mail them in.

The locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.

Those locations are:

Slade Park at 2501 West 74th Street. Goodlet Park at 4200 West 8th Avenue. John F. Kennedy Library at 190 West 49th Street. Babcock Park at 651 East 4th Avenue



Miami-Dade plans to make unemployment applications available beginning Wednesday at 26 libraries.

The locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The applications will be in English, Spanish and Creole. Return envelopes will also be provided.

Residents can take the application home to fill out and then return it in the sealed envelope by dropping it off in the library location’s book drop or at any CareerSource South Florida location. Applications will be picked up from the book drops every day and delivered to CareerSource South Florida where staff will send them securely overnight to the Department of Economic Opportunity in Tallahassee for processing.

Those planning to pick up an application are urged to practice social distancing and abide by markings on the ground spaced six feet apart.

The following are the 26 library locations where residents can pick up an application:

Allapattah Branch at 1799 NW 35 Street.

Arcola Lakes Branch at 8240 NW 7 Avenue.

California Club Branch at 700 Ives Dairy Road.

Coconut Grove Branch at 2875 McFarlane Road.

Concord Branch at 3882 SW 112 Avenue.

Coral Reef Branch at 9211 SW 152 Street.

Country Walk Branch at 15433 SW 137 Avenue.

Edison Center Branch at 531 NW 62 Street.

Fairlawn Branch at 6376 SW 8 Street.

Golden Glades Branch at 100 NE 166 Street.

Hialeah Gardens Branch at 11300 NW 87 Court.

Hispanic Branch Library at 1398 SW 1 Street.

Homestead Branch at 700 N. Homestead Boulevard.

International Mall Branch at 10315 NW 12 Street.

Kendale Lakes Branch at 15205 SW 88 Street.

Miami Beach Regional Library at 227 22nd Street.

Miami Lakes Branch at 6699 Windmill Gate Road.

Naranja Branch at 14850 SW 280 Street.

North Dade Regional Library at 2455 NW 183 Street.

North Shore Branch at 7501 Collins Avenue.

Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch at 2930 Aventura Boulevard.

Palm Springs North Branch at 17601 NW 78 Avenue.

South Miami Branch at 6000 Sunset Drive.

West Dade Regional Library at 9445 Coral Way.

West Flagler Branch at 5050 West Flagler Street.

West Kendall Regional Library at 10201 Hammocks Boulevard.

Residents can call (305) 375-2665 to find their nearest library location providing the printed applications.

Here are the links if you want to print an application at home:

Printable Unemployment Application in English

Printable Unemployment Application in Spanish

Printable Unemployment Application in Creole

