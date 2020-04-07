MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many hospitals in parts of the country are worried about having enough ventilators. But while they’re very important, having them does not mean a sick patient’s problems are over.

“Those patients will die without a ventilator. You absolutely need the ventilator so that some degree of oxygen keeps going in their bloodstream,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, the director of pulmonary pathology at Cleveland Clinic.

Mukhopadhyay says, unfortunately, a breathing tube cannot save everyone.

“They will not make it if their disease is very severe and their lungs have been damaged,” he told CBS4’s Ty Russell.

Companies across the nation are making ventilators, at least to help keep as many people with severe COVID-19 cases breathing.

He says a lung should feel fluffy, like cotton candy. In some severe cases, the lungs are harder, similar to a wet sponge.

“Severe lung damage are staying for several days or more than a week on the ventilator,” he said.

The doctor said their oxygen levels are monitored and blood tests are taken. But if things get worse, that’s when a relative makes a tough decision.

He said it’s possible for some to recover after a ventilator. But in that group, there are still many who won’t be able to go back to their old life.

“Some proportion of those patients will have long-term effects in their lungs, psychological effect and other kinds of health problems,” Mukhopadhyay said.

Miami-Dade has roughly 6,500 ventilators with about 4,500 available. As for Broward, the county has 464 ventilators with 269 available.