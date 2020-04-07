Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on April 7, 2020.
FLORIDA: 13,629 confirmed cases
- Residents: 13,214
- Deaths: 254
- Hospitalizations: 1,719
- 62 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 126,048
- Negative Test Results: 111,022; Negative test results = 10.8% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 4,671 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 4,625, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 45
- Deaths: 41
- Hospitalizations: 287
- Total Tests: 24,645
- Negative: 19,770, Awaiting Results: 178, Inconclusive: 33
BROWARD: 2,075 confirmed cases
- Residents: 2,024, Non-Residents: 51
- Deaths: 47
- Hospitalizations: 263
- Total Tests: 18,360
- Negative: 16,211, Awaiting Results: 62, Inconclusive: 17
MONROE: 46 confirmed cases
- Residents: 40, Non-Residents: 6
- Deaths: 2
- Hospitalizations: 7
- Total Tests: 511
- Negative: 379, Awaiting Results: 86, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 368,449 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 10,993 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
- Recovered: 19,919
AROUND THE WORLD: 1,359,398 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 75,945
- Recovered: 289,109
- 184 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
