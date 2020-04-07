CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on April 7, 2020.

FLORIDA: 13,629 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 13,214
  • Deaths: 254
  • Hospitalizations: 1,719
  • 62 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • People Tested: 126,048
  • Negative Test Results: 111,022; Negative test results = 10.8% positive

MIAMI-DADE: 4,671 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 4,625, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 45
  • Deaths: 41
  • Hospitalizations: 287
  • Total Tests: 24,645
  • Negative: 19,770, Awaiting Results: 178, Inconclusive: 33

BROWARD: 2,075 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 2,024, Non-Residents: 51
  • Deaths: 47
  • Hospitalizations: 263
  • Total Tests: 18,360
  • Negative: 16,211, Awaiting Results: 62, Inconclusive: 17

MONROE: 46 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 40, Non-Residents: 6
  • Deaths: 2
  • Hospitalizations: 7
  • Total Tests: 511
  • Negative: 379, Awaiting Results: 86, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 368,449 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 10,993 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
  • Recovered: 19,919

 AROUND THE WORLD: 1,359,398 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 75,945
  • Recovered: 289,109
  • 184 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

