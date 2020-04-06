FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Daniel Stermer, the mayor of Weston, has tested positive for coronavirus.
City officials said Stermer has been feeling sick since Tuesday, March 31st, and began to self-quarantine at that time. He experienced serious fatigue and severe headaches and eye pain with occasional night sweats.
As of Monday, Stermer’s office said he was is in good spirits and generally feeling well.
Stermer took the COVID-19 test at the Cleveland Clinic Drive-Thru facility in Weston on
April 2nd and received the results on Sunday that he was positive.
“I was advised that I should continue to remain at home, in stronger self-quarantine, until at least Tuesday, April 14,” he said in a statement.
While out of the office, Stermer has continued to work from home.
You must log in to post a comment.