



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Miami Beach are increasing. CBS Miami has learned the Army Corps of Engineers will visit the Miami Beach Convention Center Tuesday. Officials will hold a news conference Wednesday.

The plan is to turn to the convention center into a temporary hospital with 450 beds. Miami-Dade County has its first field hospital at the fairgrounds.

Also on Tuesday, there’s a new rule for shoppers. They must now have their face and nose covered with either a mask or a bandana, for example. Workers at stores and restaurants must do the same.

“Walking down the street without a mask is not a violation,” Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said. “Try to do the best you can not to spread the virus or expose yourself to it.”

The chief sat down with CBS 4 News Monday evening. He said officers are out enforcing the local and state orders. But a criminal violation is not the first approach officers are taking.

“These are what the rules are. This is what we are all being governed by, so we have to make sure we follow them,” the chief said.

In the city, two people have been arrested. One wouldn’t leave the beach after being told it was closed. The other happened over the weekend during curfew. That person, the chief said, was driving without a license and doesn’t live in the city.

“We think probably up here maybe looking to take advantage of the fact that everything was closed down and there wasn’t a whole lot of traffic,” the chief said.

Neighbors have complained about some people not following a mandatory 14-day isolation, which was an executive order from Governor Ron DeSantis. The city started the Quarantine Response Team. It’s made up of three people per shift who wear protective gear and make sure people who are in quarantine are following the guidelines.

“They’re not there without some level of information to provide them without the ability to sustain themselves for a period of 14 days,” the chief told us.

Coronavirus has impacted the department. Three officers and reserve officer tested positive. 50 others were told to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution per CDC guidelines. Since then, 22 have returned.

The chief said those officers are recovering.

There’s also new testing procedures for officers at the start of the shift.

“Basically ask them some questions and do a no-touch thermometer and temperature check,” the chief said.

Some officers have been staying away from family or wearing gloves and masks to avoid infecting them or possibly getting infected.

The chief is thankful the community has recognized the sacrifices police are making to keep them safe during the pandemic.

“Never have I been anywhere, this goes back to Andrew, where the support has been so great, even 9/11, when people off the street have been going by and saying ‘thank you for your service’.”

Violated an order could mean a second degree misdemeanor which is punishable with up to 60 days in jail.

