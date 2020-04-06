MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here at CBS 4, we know many of you are out of work as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

And we want to help.

We’re launching a new series called “We’re Hiring” to help our viewers find jobs during this challenging time.

To kick things off, CBS4 Anchor Lauren Pastrana spoke with Ivette Duarte, the Director of Career and Talent Development at Florida International University, about which industries are hiring right now and how you can make sure your resume stands out from the rest.

Pastrana: “Right now there’s an unprecedented amount of people who are unfortunately out of work. What sort of jobs should they be looking for if they can’t just ride this out and wait it out. If they need to be working right now to provide for their family, what jobs are out there?”

Duarte: “Well interestingly enough we did a survey just yesterday (Sunday) and of course anything that has to do with the healthcare industry, a lot of education jobs going live because they’re all virtual and there’s an extreme need. A lot of jobs in the manufacturing area. And anything in delivery. Take out. I guess the message is regardless of what happened before and where you plan to go next, this is a temporary situation. And so the job you’re looking for right now may not be your career or what you plan to do once you graduate in case you’re a student. And so it’s very important to think about as a means to an end and not a be-all, end-all. Definitely healthcare, education, government, every day I get federal postings. They are meeting the need of the country so they’re going to continue to hire. The top three would be healthcare, education, and manufacturing.”

Pastrana: “A lot of these people may have been working for the same company for decades so this might be their first time out of work, their first time looking for a job in a really long time. There definitely needs to be some brushing up of the resume. What are some tips you can tell them to make them stand out in the crowd?”

Duarte: “Funny you say “brushing up” because I wrote, “dust it off.” Bring it out of the archive, refresh it. Obviously, if you’ve been with a company for a long time you may have held different roles. Make sure you’re accounting for that, and things that are accomplishments versus just job duties. You also want to make sure that you’re getting a fresh set of eyes. If you’re alone, maybe virtually, send your resume to someone via email and have them give it a second look because when you look at something too many times you don’t see the mistakes, and so there will be. So we encourage a fresh set of eyes to look at.”

It also helps to tailor your resume to the specific job posting, but if you don’t have experience in that particular field, be sure to highlight what characteristics you have that would translate to a completely different job.