



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Sweetwater held a drive-Thru food drive for Miami-Dade County residents while supplies lasted.

Hundreds of residents drove up in their cars, as food packages were placed in their trunks.

The event, a partnership between Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez, Miami-Dade county commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz and Farm Share, was aimed at making sure all their residents had a meal to eat.

“Good. I am happy right now. I feel very very happy,” said Roberto, a sweetwater resident.

Since, the Coronavirus pandemic, many seniors of sweetwater have been without a job, said Orlando Lopez Mayor of Sweetwater.

“We are out here giving back to the community that has always supported us,” said Mayor Lopez.

The event went on while supplies lasted. People left with their heart content.

“I think it is our duty, but I think people need to do their part by staying home and continue to practice social distancing,” said Jonathan Archie, public information officer SweetWater.

