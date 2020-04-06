MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As part of a first-in-the-nation random survey, the University of Miami School of Medicine will begin using a screening tool that reveals whether or not the body has been exposed to COVID-19 in just 15 minutes.

“The name of this study is SPARK-C: Surveillance Program Assessing Risk and Knowledge of Coronavirus. No community of our size in the United States has taken on such as study. I’m really proud of this public, private and academic partnership,” said Mayor Gimenez today during his daily video announcement. “I also want to thank Disaster Management Group, a South Florida company, for providing this quick and easy blood test that will be taken by a finger prick.”

The DMG rapid blood test was that was delivered to Miami-Dade in partnership with BioMedomics. More than 2 million tests have been administered around the world since the outbreak in Wuhan.

“Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez is showing great leadership by making such a significant investment to survey the population and truly determine how many are infected, where the hot spots are located and who is safe to get back to work,” said DMG CEO Tom Rubio in a statement.

This week, Miami-Dade received more than 20,000 DMGtests to begin the program, 750 residents will be tested each week for several weeks as part of the survey.

The test involves collecting a blood sample from a finger prick. The test detects exposure to COVID-19 whether a patient is experiencing symptoms or not, within four days of the antibody production in a person’s blood. Because the test relies on the level of antibody production in each individual’s blood, there is an 89 percent to 91 percent accuracy rate.

Across the country and around the globe, reports confirm that testing a high volume of individuals is the best way to prevent further spread of COVID-19 among communities. Data on who has been exposed and who may have developed immunity to the virus can help determine when restrictive measures currently in place are no longer necessary.