MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis held a coronavirus roundtable Monday morning in Tallahassee.
The governor says the state is adding resources to help people get jobs and file for unemployment.
He says he’s also making sure there are paper applications for those who do not have internet.
He talked about how many resources they have added to help get people jobs and to file for unemployment and what the state is doing to help.
The governor also says he will issue an executive order waiving the collection of taxes for small business loans issued under the federal stimulus bill.
