MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some good news from a South Florida congressman who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Representative Mario Diaz-Balart says he is now officially COVID-19 free.
On Twitter, the congressman posted that while he does not feel 100 percent, he was happy to reunite with his family.
He added that he has already applied to donate his blood plasma, which could help fight the virus in others.
