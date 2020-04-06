HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Due to the massive influx of people applying for unemployment benefits because they’ve lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website and call center haven’t been able to keep up.
Many people have complained that the website would freeze, crash, or encounter errors and they were forced to start over multiple times. Some have said it took hours on the site just to file a claim.
To help its residents, the City of Hialeah will be opening four locations where people can pick up unemployment applications and provide assistance to those with questions about how to fill out it out.
Starting Tuesday, April 7, the locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.
Those locations are:
- Slade Park at 2501 West 74th Street.
- Goodlet Park at 4200 West 8th Avenue.
- John F. Kennedy Library at 190 West 49th Street.
- Babcock Park at 651 East 4th Avenue
Here are the links if you want to print an application at home:
Printable Unemployment Application in English
Printable Unemployment Application in Spanish
Printable Unemployment Application in Creole
