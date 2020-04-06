



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This year’s National Salute to America’s Heroes air and sea show on Miami Beach has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, presented by Hyundai, was scheduled to take place over the Memorial Day weekend.

“We at the National Salute to America’s Heroes are always very focused on the health and safety of our guests, team members, and military partners. As we align with recommendations and guidelines from local, state and global agencies, it was prudent to cancel the 2020 Hyundai Air and Sea Show,” said the show’s executive producer Mickey Markoff.

In announcing the show’s cancelation, Markoff introduced a new initiative, titled “Salute 365,” in which the community can nominate local healthcare professionals, first responders and others who are tirelessly fighting and risking their own safety to care for members of the local community.

Four heroes will be awarded new Hyundai Sonatas as recognition for their outstanding service. The NSAH will select winners in each of the following categories: healthcare professional; first responder; unsung community hero, and present them with a 2020 Hyundai Sonata on Memorial Day.

According to Markoff, “the initiative will seek nominations from the general public through traditional/non-traditional media sources requesting stories of deserving individuals who through their actions during this crisis have displayed incredible courage and emerged as heroes in their community.”

Nominations in all categories can be made at USASalute.com/hero. Winners will be picked by May 15 and announced over Memorial Day weekend.

