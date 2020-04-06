CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on April 6, 2020.

FLORIDA: 12,350 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 11,961
  • Deaths: 221
  • Hospitalizations: 1,555
  • 62 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • People Tested: 116,898
  • Negative Test Results: 103,301; Negative test results = 10.6% positive

MIAMI-DADE: 4,146 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 4,103, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 43
  • Deaths: 31
  • Hospitalizations: 247
  • Total Tests: 23,083
  • Negative: 18,786, Awaiting Results: 138, Inconclusive: 20

BROWARD: 1,886 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 1,842 Non-Residents: 44
  • Deaths: 40
  • Hospitalizations: 225
  • Total Tests: 17,101
  • Negative: 15,139, Awaiting Results: 67, Inconclusive: 14

MONROE: 44 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 38, Non-Residents: 6
  • Deaths: 2
  • Hospitalizations: 7
  • Total Tests: 467
  • Negative: 351, Awaiting Results: 72, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 337,646 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 9,648 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
  • Recovered: 17,582

 AROUND THE WORLD: 1,280,046 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 69,789
  • Recovered: 264,439
  • 183 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Comments