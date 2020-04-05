MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Feeling a bit cooped up at home and need something to do on Tuesday, April 7? Just head outside Tuesday night and look up to check out the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year.
This one is also known as the Pink Moon, but it won’t be pink. It’s named the Pink Moon because it coincides with the first blooms of a pink wildflower native to eastern North America.
Supermoons happen a few times a year when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit. The name comes from appearing about 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon.
This is the second of six supermoons to take place this year.
To get the best view of the supermoon, head outside around sunset and wait for the moonrise at 7:27 p.m. Full moons also appear larger when they are nearest the horizon.
