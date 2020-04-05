Comments
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A second South Florida law enforcement officer has died from the coronavirus.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Jose Diaz Ayala was dealing with other health issues before he got the virus.
He worked in the corrections division before being promoted to sergeant.
He leaves behind three daughters.
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Saturday that deputy Shannon Bennett passed away Friday night at the hospital due to the virus.
Bennett was 39 years old and a 12-year veteran of the agency.
