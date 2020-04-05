WATCH LIVEWhite House Coronavirus Task Force Provides Update
MIAMI (CBSMiami)


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart announced on Sunday that he has been deemed free of the coronavirus.

In a Twitter post, the congressman said he was finally able to reunite with his family after testing positive more than two weeks ago.

Diaz-Balart added that while “still a bit weak,” he felt well enough to “participate in the Red Cross plasma donation to help those with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.”

He also took to the opportunity to advise people to keep up social distancing practices and thank the health care workers who ensure the public’s well-being.

“I want to reiterate the seriousness of this sickness, and I encourage everyone to continue to follow the CDC guidelines,” he wrote. “I thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, and a special thank you to the healthcare providers risking their lives to treat and protect us.”

Diaz-Balart was the first known member of Congress to test positive for the disease.

