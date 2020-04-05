HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – The Hialeah Police Department reports the man who held a child hostage and shot multiple people Saturday night is dead.

According to police, it all started when officers responded to reports of a woman and man shot in the area of W 24 Ave. and 72 St. at 9:30 p.m.

As officers descended on the scene, investigators said the shooter barricaded himself inside the apartment with his ex-partner and her 9-year-old son.

Police said as SWAT tried to enter the apartment, the barricaded man began to shoot, striking an officer in the foot.

As the situation began to deteriorate, focus turned to rescuing the child. After several hours, police were able to save the 9-year-old. However, the man was still locked up with the ex-partner, forcing SWAT to go in again.

Upon entering, SWAT said they found the ex-partner on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers then found the subject in the bathtub of the bathroom where there was a confrontation. The man died, but police have not said if he was shot by SWAT or if it was self-inflicted.

The ex-partner, the two relatives and the officer were all taken to the trauma center of the Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they remain in recovery.

The 9-year-old child suffered only minor injuries.

Authorities have not identified any of the injured.